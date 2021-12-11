Here's a Place to Compare the Casts of West Side Story From 1961 and 2021 Side by Side

Watch : "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

No need to forget the old West Side Story, but here's another!

Sixty years after the big-screen musical first snapped, twirled and mamboed its way into theaters, a new version has arrived, the story of love almost finding a way amid a prejudice-fueled blood feud as timely as ever and the music as enduring as it gets.

The 1961 original's 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim notwithstanding, Steven Spielberg's 2021 release brings the story, if not into the 21st century, then into a more complicated 1950s New York than moviegoers were presented with the first time.

In screenwriter Tony Kushner's adaptation of Arthur Laurent's groundbreaking 1957 musical, which notably brought contemporary social issues to the Broadway stage, a rapidly changing Upper West Side is squeezing out both the Jets and the Sharks as their mean streets are bulldozed to make room for future cultural landmarks like Lincoln Center (where the film's premiere was held, incidentally). But deep-rooted suspicion—of each other, of authority and anyone who tries to extend an olive branch—keeps them on opposite sides of the dance floor.

Unless they're coming together to fight.