Score Up to 50% Off at American Eagle This Weekend

Stock up on Aerie's viral crossover leggings, jackets for him, sweaters and more gifts for everyone on your list.

By Emily Spain Dec 11, 2021 2:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. —

There aren't many places or instances where you get rewarded for buying more things, but this weekend, American Eagle is doing just that for shoppers!

Among the many ways you can save big at the fashion retailer, you can score 20% off two items, 25% off three items or 30% off four or more items. Additionally, select jeans are 20% off and individual styles are up to 50% off! Our favorite deal? Save 40-50% off all Aerie sweatshirts, leggings & sherpa.

Not sure where to start saving? We rounded up 10 of our current favorite styles from American Eagle and Aerie below!

Tarte Last-Minute Gifting Sale: Score 30% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping

Offline Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

If you have yet to experience the magic of these crossover leggings, this is your sign to get a pair. Not only are they TikTok-approved, but they're fast-drying, super flattering, stretchy and...they have pockets!

$55
$33
Aerie

AE Striped Ballon-Sleeve Polo Sweater

With balloon sleeves and a cozy material, this polo sweater will have you feeling prepared to brave the elements.

$50
American Eagle

AE Stretch Mom Jean 2-Pack

Two jeans for only $80? Count us in! Let's be real, everyone could use another pair of black and blue high-waisted jeans.

$80
American Eagle

AE Super Soft Everyday Shirt

Made with super soft cotton twill, this shirt can be worn alone or used as an additional layer for chilly days spent outside.

$45
American Eagle

AE Soft & Cozy Mock Neck Sweater

Also available in blush and cream, this mock neck sweater will be worn on repeat. Pair it with jeans, skirts or layer over a slip dress.

$60
$45
American Eagle

AE Ultra Soft Lounge Set

Featuring a super soft modal fabric, this lounge set will help you up the cozy factor of your wardrobe.

$60
American Eagle

Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging

Between the flare design and flattering waistband, you'll never want to take these buttery soft leggings off! 

$55
American Eagle

AE AirFlex 360 Skinny Jean

Offering plenty of stretch without losing shape, these jeans will definitely come in handy post-holidays. Not to mention, they were made from recycled plastic bottles.

$50
American Eagle

AE Sherpa Double Band Sandal

Who doesn't want some cozy sherpa sandals this season? Wear them around the house, to the market or around town while you're holiday shopping.

$40
American Eagle

Offline Real Me Xtra Square Neck Sports Bra

Available in seven festive hues and prints, this sports bra will make any workout more enjoyable thanks to the support and comfortable fit it has to offer.

$35
$17
American Eagle

AE Super Soft Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater

Made with recycled materials, this soft cotton blend sweater is the only sweater you'll ever need this winter.

$50
$42
American Eagle

AE Color-Block Parka

Made with a cozy sherpa lining, this parka will keep spirits merry and bright while protecting you from the cold weather. Plus, it has a faux fur-lined hood!

$200
$120
American Eagle

Ready for more ways to save big? Check out this weekend's best sales.

