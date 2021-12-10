Dexter: New Blood's Julia Jones Teases an "Uncomfortable" Conversation Between Angela and Dexter

How is Dexter going to explain this away?
During the Dec. 5 episode of Dexter: New Blood, Sheriff Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) learned that her boyfriend Jim Lindsay is, in reality, former Miami resident Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). The revelation came about after an encounter with Captain Angel Batista—shout-out to the return of David Zayas—who revealed that a former colleague had a son named Harrison. Then, Angela's daughter Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah) shared that Iron Lake teen Harrison (Jack Alcott) confessed that his dad's name isn't really Jim.
After some internet sleuthing, Angela found Dexter's obituary, which included a very telling photo. And, as a new teaser for the Dec. 12 episode revealed, Angela confronts Jim/Dexter with a printout of the revealing obituary. Of course, we needed more information than that, so we sat down with Jones herself and asked her to tease anything she could about this upcoming confrontation.
"There are so many elements at play for her. It is her boyfriend," she exclusively told E! News. "So there's a personal element to it. There's also the fact that she's the chief of police and somebody has been faking—is it fraud? I don't know. But there are a bunch of different sides to it, and it brings up a lot of uncomfortable feelings for her."
Jones explained that her character is struggling with embarrassment in the wake of this revelation, adding, "I think more than anything it's shocking."
On whether Angela will see Dexter for who he really is, Jones stayed tight-lipped. Although, she did tease, "That's, I think, a really good reason to keep watching the show."
Understandably, this tidbit didn't quash our concern for Angela. As fans of the original series well know, those who discover the truth about Dexter's dark passenger tend to get killed off. Case in point: Sergeant James Doakes was blown up in season two after learning that his colleague was the Bay Harbor butcher.
During the exclusive chat with E! News, Jones would neither confirm nor deny that Angela is in danger. "You should be worried about everybody," she said with a laugh. "Nobody's safe, that's for sure."
She promised that the second half of the season would keep viewers on their toes: "There's so much going on. There are so many story lines."
Intrigued? See how the drama unfolds when the new episode airs Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.