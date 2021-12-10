Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Is Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting's Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Friday, Dec. 10, the 31-year-old Counting On alum was cited with the misdemeanor on Sept. 9. Her attorney, Gregory F. Payne, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept. 23.

A citation from the Tontitown Police Department did not provide details into what led authorities to charge Jana, though the document stated that she was cited around 3:01 p.m. at her home in Springdale, Ark.

A court date has been scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

E! News has reached out to the Duggar family and Jana's attorney for comment, but hasn't heard back.

News of Jana's legal drama comes just a day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in an Arkansas court. His attorneys told E! News they plan to seek an appeal.