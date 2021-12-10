E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mike Flanagan Promises a Midnight Mass Reunion for Next Terror Tale

Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan is getting his BFFs on board for another spooky ride in new Netflix series Fall of the House of Usher.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 10, 2021 11:05 PMTags
TVRyan MurphyNetflix
Watch: "The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass"

It's Mike Flanagan's party and he'll haunt us if he wants to. 

The show creator has just added 20—yes, 20—more actors to his upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. It will be the fourth horror series collaboration for Flanagan and the streamer, after The Haunting of Hill HouseThe Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The Edgar Allen Poe–inspired limited series, which does not yet have a premiere date, is being touted as a remix of the poet's iconic works, showcasing a tale of horror and greed, along with many of Flanagan's repeat players.

The eight episodes are set to feature Samantha Sloyan, Henry ThomasKatie Parker, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan and basically anyone whose ever worked with the director. In fact, he loves them so much he promotes them on his constantly updated Twitter feed.

photos
Coming to Netflix in December 2021

It's sure to feel like a spooky Flanagan family reunion, and fans will be ignited with the mix of alums from Flanagan's three previous hits. Like fellow superstar TV producer Ryan Murphy, Flanagan notoriously prefers to use the same actors repeatedly in projects.

 

Getty Images

The highly anticipated miniseries will feature an unnamed narrator visiting the house of Usher, the estate of a mysterious boyhood friend named Roderick Usher. The visit turns into a gloomy and mysterious affair when a twin sister named Madeline shows up with a hidden agenda.

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Attend Kanye "Ye" West Concert

2

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

3

Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Netflix

Back in November, the director told The Wrap that the project will be," very much is its own crazy, over-the-top, insane, beautiful, macabre, just wicked thing that is so different."

Sounds like it will be just as scary no matter who accepts the invitation to show up. 

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Attend Kanye "Ye" West Concert

2

Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

3

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

4

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

5

Simone Biles Reacts After Women's Gymnastics Leader Tom Forster Quits

Latest News

Exclusive

Julia Jones Teases an "Uncomfortable" Chat Between Angela and Dexter

Hailey Bieber Asks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Motherhood Advice

Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally Single and Drop "West" Last Name

Mike Flanagan Promises Midnight Mass Reunion in New Terror Tale

On The Scene: Here's Your Guide on What's Happening in Hollywood

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why Sour Tour Doesn't Have Big Venues