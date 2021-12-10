Mike Flanagan Promises a Midnight Mass Reunion for Next Terror Tale

Watch : "The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass"

It's Mike Flanagan's party and he'll haunt us if he wants to.

The show creator has just added 20—yes, 20—more actors to his upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. It will be the fourth horror series collaboration for Flanagan and the streamer, after The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The Edgar Allen Poe–inspired limited series, which does not yet have a premiere date, is being touted as a remix of the poet's iconic works, showcasing a tale of horror and greed, along with many of Flanagan's repeat players.

The eight episodes are set to feature Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Katie Parker, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan and basically anyone whose ever worked with the director. In fact, he loves them so much he promotes them on his constantly updated Twitter feed.