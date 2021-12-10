Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why Sour Tour Doesn't Have Bigger Venues

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Fans hoping to score Olivia Rodrigo tickets had a sweet and sour experience.

The Grammy nominee's name was trending for hours on Friday, Dec. 10, as fans reported their experiences scoring tickets to her international Sour tour—or to share their misery with fellow fans who didn't score the valuable pre-sale access codes.

About two hours after tickets went on sale, Olivia announced that the tour was completely sold out.

She shared on Instagram, "been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i'm so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!"

The High School Musical​:The Musical: The Series star also had a special message for disappointed fans, who bemoaned small venues and long wait times to get tickets.

Olivia, 18, wrote, "if you weren't able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can't wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm," adding, "ahhh here we goooo!!!"