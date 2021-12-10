Married at First Sight Stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo Break Up After 8 Months

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

It's officially over between Married at First Sight stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo.

The Texas-based former couple, who wed on the 13th season of the Lifetime reality show, which aired in July, has decided to divorce after eight months, People reported on Friday, Dec. 10. Rachel, 34, and Jose, 35, actually broke several weeks after their decision day on the show but had gotten back together by the time they filmed the reunion, the magazine reported, adding that several weeks ago, they decided to split after all.

"After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways," they said in a joint statement to People. "It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future."

They continued, "The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight plus months."