Married at First Sight Stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo Break Up After 8 Months

It's officially over between Married at First Sight stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo.
The Texas-based former couple, who wed on the 13th season of the Lifetime reality show, which aired in July, has decided to divorce after eight months, People reported on Friday, Dec. 10. Rachel, 34, and Jose, 35, actually broke several weeks after their decision day on the show but had gotten back together by the time they filmed the reunion, the magazine reported, adding that several weeks ago, they decided to split after all.
"After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways," they said in a joint statement to People. "It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future."
They continued, "The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight plus months."
Earlier this week, Rachel shared on Instagram a throwback photo of herself and Jose filming Married at First Sight, making no mention of their relationship woes. She wrote, "Here we are so young, so innocent."
In September, both Rachel and Jose shared on their Instagrams a photo of themselves at their first couple's session with Pastor Cal, one of MAFS' relationship experts.
"As last week came to a close, Pastor Cal had some sound advice for two strangers just trying to make a marriage work," Jose wrote. "It's not easy, requires compromise and hard work. Consistent communication and the ability to be flexible. Science & Art. #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #lifetime #teamrosé #rosé #marriageaintforpunks @iamcalvinroberson"
In addition to Jose and Rachel, all four other couples from Marriage at First Sight season 13 also ended up separating. The last time all the marriages on one season of the reality show ended in divorce was in the fourth season, which aired in 2016. All couples on seasons two and three also ultimately split.