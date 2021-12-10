E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Such Good Fortune! Pat Sajak's Daughter Reveals a Special Turning Moment With Vanna White

She understood the assignment. Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie revealed details about a very special lesson she once got from Vanna White.

Vanna White can add role model to her résumé. 

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie revealed on Yahoo! Entertainment that the Wheel of Fortune co-host once took a very special turn at giving her advice.  Back in 2019, Pat unexpectedly fell ill with a blocked intestine and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. 

When show producers decided to have Vanna step in for him, they were left needing someone to take over for the famous game show wing woman. 

Maggie was selected, but before heading to the stage Vanna paid her a very special visit. 

"She gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," she said during the interview. 

The now 26-year-old stated, "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."

Pat, who recovered quickly and was only missed a few days of work, could not have been more delighted, "He was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time." 

 

And it turned it she understood the assignment well. Maggie has since been promoted to official social media correspondent for the game show and is often featured on the syndicated program's Instagram.

Wheel of Fortune is one of the longest-running television game shows in American history. It debuted in 1975 and over the years has catapulted Pat and Vanna into pop-culture-icon status.

Talk about good luck!

