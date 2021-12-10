Maria Menounos' Holiday Gift and Fashion Picks Will Brighten Up Your Season

We included these products chosen by Maria Menounos because we think you'll like her picks. Maria is a paid spokesperson for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While many consider the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most expensive. However, that's not the case for us savvy shoppers who turn to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls as our go-to stores. We can get the products we adore from the brands we have relied on for years at prices that won't break the bank.

Even celebrities love shopping at those retailers, including Maria Menounos. The star recently shared her gift picks for men, women, children, and pets along with some of her styling insights for holiday parties.