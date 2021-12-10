Why Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans "Can't Handle" a Law & Order: Organized Crime Spin-Off

Watch : Dylan McDermott Goes Inside the Mind of Criminal Richard Wheatly

Dylan McDermott permanently in the Dick Wolf NBC universe? Yes please.

His mob boss character Richard Wheatley has caused mayhem on Law & Order: Organized Crime and teamed up with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite attorney Barba (Raúl Esparza). So it's safe to say that McDermott has mastered the "delicious" quality of being a criminal mastermind on-screen—which means maybe it's time for a spin-off of his own?

"[Wheatley's] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Organized Crime]. It's very serpentine, if you will," McDermott exclusively told E! News. "He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What's happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler [Christopher Meloni] and Wheatley that is so fun because now it's personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work."

McDermott tries to "get out of the way" and let his character fully take over.