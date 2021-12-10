E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans "Can't Handle" a Law & Order: Organized Crime Spin-Off

Mob boss Richard Wheatley as the star of Law & Dis-Order? Dylan McDermott dished on possible spin-offs for his charismatic Organized Crime character. Watch now!

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 10, 2021 9:00 PMTags
NBCLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitExclusivesDylan McDermottNBCU
Watch: Dylan McDermott Goes Inside the Mind of Criminal Richard Wheatly

Dylan McDermott permanently in the Dick Wolf NBC universe? Yes please. 

His mob boss character Richard Wheatley has caused mayhem on Law & Order: Organized Crime and teamed up with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite attorney Barba (Raúl Esparza). So it's safe to say that McDermott has mastered the "delicious" quality of being a criminal mastermind on-screen—which means maybe it's time for a spin-off of his own? 

"[Wheatley's] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Organized Crime]. It's very serpentine, if you will," McDermott exclusively told E! News. "He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What's happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler [Christopher Meloni] and Wheatley that is so fun because now it's personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work."

McDermott tries to "get out of the way" and let his character fully take over.  

photos
Stars You Forgot Were on Law and Order: SVU

"By the time I put the clothes on and I start to daydream about what I'm going to do, I let Wheatley take over, whatever that incarnation is," the actor continued. "I really try to step away from him and just let him go and let him be whoever he is. Sometimes I don't know. There are moments when he does stuff that is just so outrageous."

Will Hart/NBC

Similar to his approach working on Netflix's limited series HollywoodMcDermott followed his acting teacher's advice to just "stop thinking."

"Then you're instinctual," McDermott added. "I think Richard Wheatley is an instinctual animal." 

So what's next for the Law & Order villain?

"It's going to be more chaos," McDermott teased of his six-episode arc on Organized Crime. "Richard Wheatley is an agent of chaos. No matter where he goes or what he does, he's creating chaos all around him." 

And we're still daydreaming about a Wheatley family spin-off, if McDermott is up for it.

He quipped, "I don't think people can handle that. It'll probably have to be half hour, I think an hour will be like, 'Oh man.'" 

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Attend Kanye "Ye" West Concert

2

Simone Biles Reacts After Women's Gymnastics Leader Tom Forster Quits

3

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

4

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why Sour Tour Doesn't Have Big Venues

5

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

Latest News

On The Scene: Here's Your Guide on What's Happening in Hollywood

Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why Sour Tour Doesn't Have Big Venues

20 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

MAFS Stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo Break Up

Exclusive

Dylan McDermott Has the Perfect Law & Order Spin-Off Idea

Pat Sajak’s Daughter Reveals a Special Turn of Events With Vanna White

Maria Menounos' Holiday Gift & Style Picks Brighten Up the Season