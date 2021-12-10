Why Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans "Can't Handle" a Law & Order: Organized Crime Spin-Off

Dylan McDermott permanently in the Dick Wolf NBC universe? Yes please.
His mob boss character Richard Wheatley has caused mayhem on Law & Order: Organized Crime and teamed up with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite attorney Barba (Raúl Esparza). So it's safe to say that McDermott has mastered the "delicious" quality of being a criminal mastermind on-screen—which means maybe it's time for a spin-off of his own?
"[Wheatley's] rhythm is a little different than both [SVU and Organized Crime]. It's very serpentine, if you will," McDermott exclusively told E! News. "He does hang back and then he strikes and he does that over and over again. What's happening now which I think is really amazing is there is this obsession between Stabler [Christopher Meloni] and Wheatley that is so fun because now it's personal on both parts. So that in itself is just a great way to go to work."
McDermott tries to "get out of the way" and let his character fully take over.
"By the time I put the clothes on and I start to daydream about what I'm going to do, I let Wheatley take over, whatever that incarnation is," the actor continued. "I really try to step away from him and just let him go and let him be whoever he is. Sometimes I don't know. There are moments when he does stuff that is just so outrageous."
Similar to his approach working on Netflix's limited series Hollywood, McDermott followed his acting teacher's advice to just "stop thinking."
"Then you're instinctual," McDermott added. "I think Richard Wheatley is an instinctual animal."
So what's next for the Law & Order villain?
"It's going to be more chaos," McDermott teased of his six-episode arc on Organized Crime. "Richard Wheatley is an agent of chaos. No matter where he goes or what he does, he's creating chaos all around him."
And we're still daydreaming about a Wheatley family spin-off, if McDermott is up for it.
He quipped, "I don't think people can handle that. It'll probably have to be half hour, I think an hour will be like, 'Oh man.'"
Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
