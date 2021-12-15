See Meghan Trainor Get "Ruthless" While Advising Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa on Dance Pop Revolution

Watch : Meghan Trainor Picks Her Favorite Performers From the Group

It's a Clash of the judgE!s!

Grammy winner and Clash of the Cover Bands judge Meghan Trainor makes a special stop at Siwas Dance Pop Revolution to weigh in on which young stars should move forward in the competition. During an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, airing Tuesday, Dec. 14, Meghan reflects on the "ruthless" process of picking contestants.

"Who was your favorite? Or like top two?" JoJo Siwa asks.

The favorites?

"I Want You Back," performed by Brooklynn, and frontrunner Kinley's performance.

Then Jessalynn Siwa wonders which girls were Meghan's "least favorite" of the night.

"This is ruthless," Meghan stresses before saying Dallas had one of the weaker performances. "She's pitchy sometimes, but she's so far advanced for every other person her age but next to the other girls, you're like..." Meghan explains.

Jessalynn points out that Dallas is also the youngest contestant in the whole competition this season.