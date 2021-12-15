E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
See Meghan Trainor Get "Ruthless" While Advising Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa on Dance Pop Revolution

Clash of the Cover Bands judge Meghan Trainor made a special guest appearance on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution to help decide which contestants to cut from girl group XOMG Pop. Watch now!

Watch: Meghan Trainor Picks Her Favorite Performers From the Group

It's a Clash of the judgE!s! 

Grammy winner and Clash of the Cover Bands judge Meghan Trainor makes a special stop at Siwas Dance Pop Revolution to weigh in on which young stars should move forward in the competition. During an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, airing Tuesday, Dec. 14, Meghan reflects on the "ruthless" process of picking contestants. 

"Who was your favorite? Or like top two?" JoJo Siwa asks. 

The favorites?

"I Want You Back," performed by Brooklynn, and frontrunner Kinley's performance. 

Then Jessalynn Siwa wonders which girls were Meghan's "least favorite" of the night. 

"This is ruthless," Meghan stresses before saying Dallas had one of the weaker performances. "She's pitchy sometimes, but she's so far advanced for every other person her age but next to the other girls, you're like..." Meghan explains. 

Jessalynn points out that Dallas is also the youngest contestant in the whole competition this season. 

JoJo Siwa Through the Years

"We gave Dallas the song to really test her vocal range and her singing is so incredible, but I need Dallas to deliver right now," Jessalynn says in a confessional. "I need her to hit her high notes and I need her to be a performer and give us everything she's got." 

Meghan then throws another name in the mix: "Because Leah is older and should be, like, better than everyone, because she's not, then I would keep Dallas," Meghan states. "Because with time she's going to be out of control." 

Jessalynn now has a big decision to make. 

"I'm definitely bringing everything Meghan said to the audition with me," Jessalynn concludes. "But now I need the girls to take this run-through and make it even bigger, even better because I will be deciding who is in the group. Their future in XOMG Pop literally depends on tomorrow."

Watch the tense clip above!

