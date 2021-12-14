Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick! Look Back at the Brothers' Cutest Family Moments

E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Disick boys are almost men. 

In case you wanted to feel old this Tuesday, Dec. 14, Mason Disick is turning 12 years old and is basically all grown up at this point! His little brother Reign Disick also rings in his 8th birthday on the same day. These Keeping Up With the Kardashians b-day twins have plenty to celebrate this year. 

From adorably watching dad Scott Disick help Reign lose a tooth to "boyz night" dinners, the Disick men are always keeping it fresh. Plus, sister Penelope Disick has even let Reign join in on her TikToks and the Disick kids have enjoyed blended family outings with mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker's three teens AlabamaLandon and step-daughter Atiana

"The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News during the Kardashian-Barker family vacation to Mexico last month. 

As Reign and Mason both turn one year older, reminiscence over their cutest pics and family moments over the years below. They've grown up so much!

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand on Aug. 1. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shared a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captioned the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he wrote with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram
Roots

In April, Kourtney shared photos from her family's trip to Armenia, captioning the photo, "While we stay home now, sharing another part of the world with my photos and story on our trip to Armenia, honoring our roots up on @poosh today."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Jackie Nickerson
Family Baptism

"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
North Pole

Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sweet Memories

Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram. 

