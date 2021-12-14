Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick! Look Back at the Brothers' Cutest Family Moments

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

The Disick boys are almost men.

In case you wanted to feel old this Tuesday, Dec. 14, Mason Disick is turning 12 years old and is basically all grown up at this point! His little brother Reign Disick also rings in his 8th birthday on the same day. These Keeping Up With the Kardashians b-day twins have plenty to celebrate this year.

From adorably watching dad Scott Disick help Reign lose a tooth to "boyz night" dinners, the Disick men are always keeping it fresh. Plus, sister Penelope Disick has even let Reign join in on her TikToks and the Disick kids have enjoyed blended family outings with mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker's three teens Alabama, Landon and step-daughter Atiana.

"The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News during the Kardashian-Barker family vacation to Mexico last month.