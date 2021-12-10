Succession’s Brian Cox Is Worried That Co-Star Jeremy Strong Will Get “Worn Out”

Watch : "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments

Brian Cox certainly has more paternal instincts than his Succession alter ego, Logan Roy.

In a now-viral December New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong, who plays Logan's son Kendall on the HBO show, Cox made headlines when he discussed Strong's intense acting process, voicing his concerns regarding "what he does to himself."

On the Dec. 8 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the longtime actor addressed the article.

"The thing about Jeremy's approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end," Cox said. "My problem—and, it's not a problem, I don't have a problem with Jeremy because he's delightful. ...He's an extraordinary dad. He's a pretty unique individual. But he does get obsessed with the work."

Jeremy, who noted in the article that he takes his role on the show "as seriously" as he takes his "own life," has previously requested to be sprayed with tear gas when he played Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and "paced around the set weeping" when starring in The Judge with Robert Downey Jr.

Cox continued, "And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can't separate yourself—because you're dealing with all of this material every day, you can't live in it—eventually, you get worn out."