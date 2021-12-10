The MixtapE! Presents MonstaX, Alicia Keys, Chris Lane and More New Music Musts

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

The end of the week means it's the beginning of new music!

While some fans are celebrating new tour announcements from artists like Tim McGraw, Lauren Alaina and HAIM, others are quickly heading to YouTube, Spotify and other streaming devices to see what fresh tunes are out.

For starters, Monsta X released their new English-language album, The Dreaming, a continuation of their first all English-language debut album titled All About Luv.