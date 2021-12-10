The MixtapE! Presents MonstaX, Alicia Keys, Chris Lane and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
The end of the week means it's the beginning of new music!
While some fans are celebrating new tour announcements from artists like Tim McGraw, Lauren Alaina and HAIM, others are quickly heading to YouTube, Spotify and other streaming devices to see what fresh tunes are out.
For starters, Monsta X released their new English-language album, The Dreaming, a continuation of their first all English-language debut album titled All About Luv.
Ultimately, there's something for everyone in this week's MixtapE! including country singer Chris Lane and rapper 2KBABY. Keep scrolling to create your playlist for the weekend.
Chris Lane—"Stop Coming Over"
The country singer sweetly recounts the moment you realize you want to move in with your partner just to spend more time together. "I'm so pumped to release 'Stop Coming Over!'" Chris shared. "When I listened to this song for the first time and heard that hook, I knew I had to record it. It's so catchy and the songwriting is so clever; I just loved everything about it. I can't wait for everyone to hear this one and perform it live for y'all on the road!" Chris' Fill Them Boots tour kicks off next month!
Monsta X—"You Problem"
The worldwide phenomenon released their new English-language album, The Dreaming, through Intertwine on Dec. 10. Before they perform the track on Good Morning America and upcoming iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts, make sure you have the catchy lyrics memorized. Trust us, the beat makes it super easy to love.
Alicia Keys—"Old Memories"
The 15-time Grammy winner is welcoming everyone into her world with her all-new double album, KEYS. One track that stands out is "Old Memories," a reminder that Alicia can belt out a ballad like nobody's business. "This is my favorite project yet! It's my lane and I'm driving in it," Alicia shared. "I love both sides—It's like a Saturday and Sunday. You're going to love this music!"
R3HAB, Mr. Eazi and Wafia--"I Wanna Run Away"
This new collaboration combines dance, pop and African influences to create an upbeat, catchy sound that appeals to listeners across the musical spectrum. "I've been a big fan of Mr Eazi for years, and this record has been a long time coming," R3HAB said. "We began the idea a few years ago and have come back to it many times for revisions and updates. We finally realized the song needed another perspective to land, and that's when I asked Wafia to join. The pure clarity of her voice complements Eazi's delivery and brings levels of nuance to the record. We love how it turned out and can't wait to share it with the world."
Trace Adkins—"A Country Boy Can Survive"
As anticipation grows for the premiere of Trace's new Fox series, Monarch, a drama about America's first family of country music, the singer released the first song from the project. "I've lost count how many times I've listened to Hank [Williams] Jr.'s ‘A Country Boy Can Survive,'" Trace shared. "Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version while putting my own ‘spin' on it. I'm excited for this to be the first release from Monarch and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out." The show premieres Jan. 30.
2KBABY—"Postman"
After releasing his anthemic new full-length, First Quarter, the Louisville rapper has fans talking with his video to "Postman," in which he stars as a mailman having a secret affair with a woman a little older than him. It's the kind of hilarious visual only 2K could pull off.
Tucker Beathard—"Prayin' For You"
Never underestimate the power of candid lyrics! Tucker's new track shares a timely perspective on the impact of current events and showing compassion for others. "We wrote this song a couple weeks ago and in these crazy times we're living in…it's been weighing heavy on my heart," Tucker said. "As an artist and a songwriter I feel like it's important to share my message with anyone who wants to hear it and it felt important to get this song out immediately. I think fans are going to resonate with this one."
Happy listening!