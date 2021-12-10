These Zendaya and Tom Holland Photos Will Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Welcome to Zendaya and Tom Holland's web of cuteness.

The Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17 and in recent weeks, fans have been treated to extra sightings of the main stars as they promote the film, their third together.

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 while making the first movie in the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In July, following two years of rumors, the actors, both 25, were photographed making out inside a car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom told GQ magazine in an interview published in November. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."