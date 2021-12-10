The Skinny Confidential's Hot Shave Razor Is the Ultimate Beauty Stocking Stuffer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ladies, do you shave your face? Because you should. It's a game-changer for your skin!
While there is an endless list of products that can help you attain glowing skin, shaving your face, a.k.a dermaplaning, has so many benefits in addition to making your skin more radiant. But as with any beauty treatment, finding the right tool is key.
If you're looking for something that will remove unwanted facial hair and peach fuzz, increase the effectiveness of your topical products and provide you with the best canvas possible for makeup application, look no further than The Skinny Confidential's brand-new Hot Shave Razor!
Just like the brand's popular Hot Mess Ice Roller, the Hot Shave Razor is incomparable to something you would find in a store. It's not meant to be thrown away after one use like some of the inexpensive razors on the market as it comes with refillable blades. Not to mention, the razor features an ergonomic handle allowing for a better grip and control, meaning you're getting a better shave!
If you have yet to step into the wonderful world of dermaplaning, but are scared AF that either your facial hair will grow back thicker or you're going to look like Carrie after you're finished shaving, we are here to tell you both won't happen with proper use. Thankfully, The Skinny Confidential has a super helpful FAQ and How To section explaining how to use the razor to get the best skin of your life.
While we're suggesting the Hot Shave Razor will make the most amazing stocking stuffer or gift for the women in your life, you're gonna want to pick one up for yourself!
Scroll below to shop the razor, and of course, treat yourself to the Hot Mess Ice Roller if you don't already have it. Besides our morning coffee, it's the only thing that can wake us up, keep us sane and help our skin calm down!
The Hot Shave Razor
Among its many benefits, this refillable razor works to gently remove unwanted facial hair, dead skin cells while exfoliating your skin. Why would one shave their face, you ask? The at-home treatment not only allows for your skincare products to penetrate deeper into the skin and work more effectively, but it turns your skin into a better canvas for flawless application.
