The Skinny Confidential's Hot Shave Razor Is the Ultimate Beauty Stocking Stuffer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ladies, do you shave your face? Because you should. It's a game-changer for your skin!

While there is an endless list of products that can help you attain glowing skin, shaving your face, a.k.a dermaplaning, has so many benefits in addition to making your skin more radiant. But as with any beauty treatment, finding the right tool is key.

If you're looking for something that will remove unwanted facial hair and peach fuzz, increase the effectiveness of your topical products and provide you with the best canvas possible for makeup application, look no further than The Skinny Confidential's brand-new Hot Shave Razor!