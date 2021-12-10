Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Step Out for Date Night at Kanye "Ye" West's Concert

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Tells Kim Kardashian to "Run Right Back to Me"

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong.

The model and the Phoenix Suns player were spotted at Kanye "Ye" West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9. Kendall wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt and dark pants for the outing and accessorized her look with black leather gloves and a matching bag. As for Devin, he sported an oversized jacket and hoodie over a pair of dark pants.

While the couple has been spotted on a few public outings since they started dating a year-and-a-half ago, they try to keep their romance out of the limelight. Yes, Kendall cheers on Devin at his basketball games, and, yes, the couple will show their love for each other on social media. But overall, they prefer to keep details of their relationship private.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier," Kendall said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, "and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."