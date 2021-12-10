Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Step Out for Date Night at Kanye "Ye" West's Concert

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong.
The model and the Phoenix Suns player were spotted at Kanye "Ye" West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9. Kendall wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt and dark pants for the outing and accessorized her look with black leather gloves and a matching bag. As for Devin, he sported an oversized jacket and hoodie over a pair of dark pants.
While the couple has been spotted on a few public outings since they started dating a year-and-a-half ago, they try to keep their romance out of the limelight. Yes, Kendall cheers on Devin at his basketball games, and, yes, the couple will show their love for each other on social media. But overall, they prefer to keep details of their relationship private.
"I think it makes my life a lot easier," Kendall said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, "and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."
Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, weren't the only celebrities at the concert. Lizzo, Offset, Simu Liu, G-Eazy, Charlie Puth and Kim Kardashian were just a few of the other stars in attendance.
During the concert, Ye gave a shout-out to Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February and has recently sparked romance rumors with Pete Davidson, by changing the lyrics in his song "Runaway."
"I need you to run right back to me," he rapped. "More specifically, Kimberly."
This wasn't the first time Ye has let his feelings about their split be known. During his Drink Champs interview last month, the 22-time Grammy-winner continued to call Kim his "wife" because "she's still my wife—ain't no paperwork." Ye, who shares four children with Kim, then expressed his desire to work things out.
"My kids want their parents to stay together," he said. "I want us to be together."
However, a source close to the SKIMS founder recently told E! News "there's no chance for reconciliation at this point."