These $200 Carbon38 Teddy Coats Are on Sale For Just $50

A great coat is truly essential this time of year. Of course, they're great to keep us warm in winter weather, but it shouldn't just be about function. We can't forget the fashion of it all. If you can avoid feeling cold and look cute at the same time, why would you not? Right now, the cozy-chic vibes are where it's at. There's nothing that feels and looks more luxurious than sherpa. A sherpa coat is a guaranteed compliment getter, trust us on this. Plus, wearing something this plush makes leaving the house much more enjoyable.

The sherpa coats from Carbon38 are practical, cozy, and on-trend. Of course, we want them all.... in every color. There are three options to choose from. Carbon38 makes a long one that is the most comfortable take on a trench coat possible. There's a shorter one with a high neck and a zipper at the front. There's another short one with a hood for anyone who is looking for some extra warmth. Typically, the two short teddy coats cost $198, while the teddy trench is $289. However, there's a major sale on these must-haves and you can get them for just $50. There's just one problem though: you're gonna want more than one.