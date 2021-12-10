Will Magic Mike 3 Feature Full Frontal Nudity? Adam Rodriguez Says...

Are you ready to make it rain for Magic Mike again?
Third time's the charm as Magic Mike 3 was confirmed by star Channing Tatum on Nov. 29. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," Tatum wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script for the third installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance. "Let's go!!"
Magic Mike XXL star Adam Rodriguez stopped by E! News' Nightly Pop on Thursday, Dec. 9 to exclusively tease the naughtiness that fans can expect from the upcoming project.
"There might be, no pun intended, an extra special cut," Rodriguez joked about the possibility of full frontal nudity. "But yes, there will be a third movie. Chan will be all over it."
But don't hold your breath (or your dollar bills) for Rodriguez stripping down just yet.
"Right now, the guys from the old movie are not in it," he shared, "but there's some talk that there may be cameos."
The original 2012 Magic Mike film featured Tatum as the titular Magic Mike, a male stripper who teaches a rising star (Alex Pettyfer) how to make easy money. The sequel Magic Mike XXL followed in 2015, starring Rodriguez, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Matthew McConaughey.
The films also inspired HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, premiering Dec. 16. Rodriguez returns to the franchise to coach a Magic Mike Live boot camp. The series is executive produced by director Steven Soderbergh and Tatum, with Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini and Luke Broadlick guest starring.
Plus, Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede act as guest judges for the competition to see which men have the moves to take home a cash prize.
Watch Rodriguez's full interview above to hear what fans can expect!
Finding Magic Mike premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max.