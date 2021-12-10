Will Magic Mike 3 Feature Full Frontal Nudity? Adam Rodriguez Says...

Watch : Adam Rodriguez Talks "Magic Mike," First Lap Dance Tips, & More!

Are you ready to make it rain for Magic Mike again?

Third time's the charm as Magic Mike 3 was confirmed by star Channing Tatum on Nov. 29. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," Tatum wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script for the third installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance. "Let's go!!"

Magic Mike XXL star Adam Rodriguez stopped by E! News' Nightly Pop on Thursday, Dec. 9 to exclusively tease the naughtiness that fans can expect from the upcoming project.

"There might be, no pun intended, an extra special cut," Rodriguez joked about the possibility of full frontal nudity. "But yes, there will be a third movie. Chan will be all over it."

But don't hold your breath (or your dollar bills) for Rodriguez stripping down just yet.

"Right now, the guys from the old movie are not in it," he shared, "but there's some talk that there may be cameos."