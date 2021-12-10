Laura Dern Hilariously Reacts to Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson's Failed FaceTime Call

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's Love for Country: Live From E! Rewind

Laura Dern won't answer Reese Witherspoon's FaceTime calls—and that's no big little lie.

The Morning Show star proved she and her famous friends are just like the rest of us when it comes to trying to get a hold of someone, accusing Laura of dodging her FaceTime calls.

The Oscar winner posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of herself and Scarlett Johansson on a failed call to Laura, writing, "Do you ever answer @lauradern?"

To her credit, Laura had an equally funny response. "Girllllls…I mean, some of us have to work," she replied. "But, where's dinner?" Great question.

While we don't know the answer, this isn't the first time Reese has voiced such a complaint. In August, she shared another playful screenshot of herself trying to reach her friend on FaceTime. "Dern? You there?," she captioned the Instagram post. It looks like the actress has some receipts!