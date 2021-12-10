Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been Sober for More Than 2 Years

Watch : Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood & "Ever After"

Drew Barrymore has reached a major milestone in her journey to sobriety, which she was inspired to reveal publicly after a raw, candid interview about mental health with Machine Gun Kelly.

On CBS Mornings on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Drew Barrymore Show host and actress made this announcement: "I'm just going to say something for the first time in a long time: I have not had a drink of alcohol in two and a half years. And it was something that I realized just did not serve me in my life."

Drew, who at age 13 underwent mental health treatment and rehab for alcohol and drug addiction, made her comments while talking about her then-still unaired interview on her show with MGK, during which the rocker and actor independently began speaking about his mental health struggles.

On her show on Friday, Dec. 10, just before her interview with MGK aired, Drew's comments about her sobriety on CBS This Morning were screened.