Walker’s Lindsey Morgan Reveals Reason for Show Exit

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 9 episode of Walker.

After two seasons, Lindsey Morgan's shift has officially come to an end on the hit CW show Walker.

On Dec. 9, during the mid-season finale, Micki Ramirez (Morgan) turned in her badge to her partner, Walker (Jared Padalecki), and Captain James (Coby Bell) after a bad undercover job, and broke up with Trey (Jeff Pierre). The episode ended with Micki moving back home to San Antonio to restart her life.

"Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life, and it's really interesting because my life can parallel Micki's a lot, and this was kind of a similar instance," Morgan told Entertainment Weekly about leaving the show. "I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes."