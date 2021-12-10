See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Holiday Card Featuring Kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get a New Puppy

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are spreading some holiday cheer by sharing the photo for their Christmas card this year.

The picture features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surrounded by their three children—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3—during a trip to Jordan earlier this year. In this snapshot, William, Kate and George wear coordinating green ensembles, with the eldest child wearing a camo polo, and Charlotte and Louis sport blue outfits, her in a gingham dress and him in a striped shirt.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family," the Cambridges' social media posts featuring the picture read, "which features on this year's Christmas card."

Last year, William, Kate and the kids were photographed at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England. As royal admirers may recall, the couple wore green and red sweaters as they sat on a straw bale in front of a pile of firewood with their children.