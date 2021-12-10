E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Holiday Card Featuring Kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Happy holidays from the Cambridges! Scroll on to see Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas card for this year.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 10, 2021 4:11 PMTags
ChristmasKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Kate Middleton & Prince William Get a New Puppy

Prince WilliamKate Middleton and their children are spreading some holiday cheer by sharing the photo for their Christmas card this year.

The picture features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surrounded by their three children—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3—during a trip to Jordan earlier this year. In this snapshot, William, Kate and George wear coordinating green ensembles, with the eldest child wearing a camo polo, and Charlotte and Louis sport blue outfits, her in a gingham dress and him in a striped shirt. 

"Delighted to share a new image of the family," the Cambridges' social media posts featuring the picture read, "which features on this year's Christmas card."

Last year, William, Kate and the kids were photographed at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England. As royal admirers may recall, the couple wore green and red sweaters as they sat on a straw bale in front of a pile of firewood with their children. 

photos
The Special Meaning Behind All of the Royal Family Members' Names

They weren't the only ones in the family to share their Christmas cards that year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also sent out holidays greetings, which featured an illustration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex playing in their yard with their with their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and their dogs. The couple have since welcomed a daughter, 6-month-old Lilibet "Lili" Diana

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also photographed smiling on a bench inside of their garden at Birkhall, Scotland for their 2020 Christmas card. Of course, Queen Elizabeth II did her annual Christmas broadcast, as well.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

2

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

The royals have certainly been busy this holiday season. William and Kate attended the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this week, and Princess Anne and The Not Forgotten organization hosted a Christmas party for 140 veterans and their guests at St. James' Palace last week.

Traditionally, the royals spend Christmas and New Years at Sandringham House. And while fans will have to wait and see how the family will be celebrating this season, for now, they can kick off the holidays by viewing the Cambridges' Christmas card.

Trending Stories

1

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

2

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

3

Simone Biles Reacts After Women's Gymnastics Leader Tom Forster Quits

4

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

5

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

Latest News

Laura Dern Hilariously Reacts to Reese Witherspoon's Failed FaceTime

The "Weirdly Popular" Place Lily Collins Gets Recognized The Most

Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been Sober for More Than 2 Years

Exclusive

How Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra Leveled Up the "Chick Flick"

Exclusive

Rebecca Breeds Joins The CW’s Legacies for Recurring Role

Walker’s Lindsey Morgan Reveals Reason for Show Exit

Alicia Keys Finally Addresses Moment Lil Mama Crashed VMAs Performance