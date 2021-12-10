The Subtle Way Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Pete Davidson's Career

Pete Davidson's next gig has Kim Kardashian's stamp of approval.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a subtle sign of support for her new man on Instagram on Thurs, Dec. 9.
Here's what happened: NBC recently announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live on Friday, Dec. 31. Then, Miley Cyrus turned to Instagram to tease the show, sharing a photo of herself wrapped around Pete, who donned a luxury suit for the shoot.
"BIG DEBUT ENERGY," Miley wrote as a play on Pete's infamous "Big Dick Energy" slogan. The singer continued, "Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!" She went on to plug their Dec. 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, "Our first show together as a pair!"
Naturally, Kim knows how to take a joke and handled their couple gag with poise. She even "liked" Miley's Instagram post to show support for her new flame.
As fans know, Pete largely stays off of social media. But that hasn't stopped Kim from interacting with his friends and family, recently liking one of sister Casey Davidson's hilarious posts as well.
As for Pete, he did venture onto Instagram this week when he took over Calvin Klein's Instagram page. He ended up stripping down to his tighty-whities with pal Machine Gun Kelly and discussing (what else?) BDE.
"I hope everyone's horny. We really brought the horniness. I mean, we bring the horniness," Pete said. "If you look up Machine Gun Kelly in the Urban Dictionary, it says, 'Horniness.'"
"Pete Davidson also has a simile to that," MGK shared. "It's called BDE." Pete called the nickname "insanely embarrassing," but added, "it is true."
