E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls Mom Ana Gasteyer React to Her Engagement

A little over a week after Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement, the actress’ on-screen mom from Mean Girls, Ana Gasteyer, is reacting to the news.

By Kisha Forde Dec 10, 2021 2:48 PMTags
MoviesLindsay LohanWeddingsCelebritiesWatch What Happens Live
Watch: "Mean Girls" Day: E! News Rewind

On Wednesdays, we just might have to start wearing white.
 
After hearing the news that Lindsay Lohan is set to walk down the aisle, Mean Girls on-screen co-star Ana Gasteyer revealed she's a "fan" of the upcoming nuptials. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside Rachel Dratch, the Saturday Night Live alum was asked about her thoughts after learning that Lindsay is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Bader Shammas.
 
"I like marriage, I'm a fan," Ana said during the Dec. 9 episode. She jokingly added, "You wanna do it for a minute or seven, that's up to you. It's fun. Weddings are fun."

And since it's been over 17 years since the two co-starred in the unforgettable comedy, it's only natural that fans wondered about the last time they spoke—to which Ana revealed was during the virtual Mean Girls reunion, hosted by Katie Couric in October 2020.

In case you missed the big news, the Parent Trap alum announced she said "yes" to her longtime love on Nov. 28.

photos
15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Captioning an Instagram post featuring pictures of the couple and her stunning diamond ring, Lindsay wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future." The actress and her now-fiancé, who have kept their romance very private, have been together for three years, her rep previously told E! News, adding that Lohan "is engaged and happy." 

Trending Stories

1

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

2

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

As for Lindsay, although we may not see her return as Cady Heron anytime soon, the actress is set to grace our screen in another project in the near future. In May, Netflix announced the star would be making a comeback in a must-see holiday movie.

In the upcoming rom-com, which is still untitled at the moment, the actress will play a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident." 

We cannot wait! Until then, watch the interview with Ana above!
 
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

2

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

4

Simone Biles Reacts After Women's Gymnastics Leader Tom Forster Quits

5

Kanye “Ye” West Tells Kim K. to "Run Right Back to Me" During Concert

Latest News

Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Found Dead at 33

A Tribute to SATC’s Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s Underrated BFF

The Subtle Way Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Pete Davidson's Career

Mean Girls' Ana Gasteyer Reacts to Lindsay Lohan’s Engagement

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Look in Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Kanye “Ye” West Tells Kim K. to "Run Right Back to Me" During Concert