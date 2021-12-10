See Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls Mom Ana Gasteyer React to Her Engagement

Watch : "Mean Girls" Day: E! News Rewind

On Wednesdays, we just might have to start wearing white.



After hearing the news that Lindsay Lohan is set to walk down the aisle, Mean Girls on-screen co-star Ana Gasteyer revealed she's a "fan" of the upcoming nuptials. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside Rachel Dratch, the Saturday Night Live alum was asked about her thoughts after learning that Lindsay is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Bader Shammas.



"I like marriage, I'm a fan," Ana said during the Dec. 9 episode. She jokingly added, "You wanna do it for a minute or seven, that's up to you. It's fun. Weddings are fun."

And since it's been over 17 years since the two co-starred in the unforgettable comedy, it's only natural that fans wondered about the last time they spoke—to which Ana revealed was during the virtual Mean Girls reunion, hosted by Katie Couric in October 2020.

In case you missed the big news, the Parent Trap alum announced she said "yes" to her longtime love on Nov. 28.