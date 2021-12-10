Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do.

The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.

The artist and the Saturday Night Live cast member played a few rounds of "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon, in which each star took turns telling stories and their fellow celebs interrogated them to see if they were real or lies. They also sat down for an interview with Fallon in which they shared some of their favorite memories from their friendship, including going to a gay bar together and getting matching tattoos.

Later on, Cyrus performed a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me," and couldn't resist making a subtle reference to Davidson's rumored romance with Kim Kardashian.