The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Marvel Fans in 2021

Shopping for a Marvel super fan this holiday season but need some help on what to get? Don't worry, we're here to guide you in the right direction. We've rounded up all the best gifts for Marvel fans in 2021. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for every superhero lover on your list.
If you're shopping for a Spider-Man fan, you're in luck. With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out later this month, there's no shortage of goodies out there right now. For instance, this table lamp from Target is a fun decorative piece that would look great on any desk. We're also really loving this new collection of crewneck sweatshirts from the latest movie, that not only support Spider-Man but Peter Parker as well.
Our favorite gift this year? Corkcicle's limited edition three-piece set of stemless mugs featuring designs inspired by your favorite characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So cool!
We've rounded up the best gifts to give Marvel fans this year. Check those out below.
Spider-Man Street Post Table Lamp
There's no need to fear when you've got Spidey hanging around. This table lamp features your favorite web slinger hanging upside down on a streetlamp. It's 16 inches tall and powered by USB. Truth be told, you don't even have to use it as a lamp. It works just fine as a neat decorative piece.
Iron Man Arm Table Lamp
We love this 3000. This very cool table lamp was inspired by Iron Man's gauntlet from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. It's 14 inches tall, has a 15-minute auto-shutoff feature and has energy-efficient LEDs in the fingertips and palm.
Corkcicle Spider-Man Stemless Set of 3
Explore the Spider-Verse with this amazing gift set from Corkcicle. It has three stemless mugs with designs inspired by Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales. It's a set that's only available for a limited time only, and it's a must-have for fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett
This book is the ultimate gift for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has over 500 pages worth of photos, never-before-seen archival materials, personal memorabilia and more.
Spider-Man Cuddleez Plush Large
Little ones will adore this Spider-Man Cuddleez plush. It's super soft, has a really cute design, and it's 23 inches long. This is guaranteed to become their new cuddle buddy.
Marvel Spider-Man Icon Groove Belt
This belt from Groove Life will make you feel like a super hero. It features neodymium magnets that easily snap together and hold everything in place. It also comes in various Marvel characters including Black Panther, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and more.
Groove Ring Avengers Classic Comic Ring
If you're shopping for someone who's a fan of the comics, this silicone ring from Groove Life is sure to be a hit. It's officially licensed, stackable and was designed to be comfortable. There are several other designs and Marvel characters to choose from.
WandaVision Doormat
WandaVision was one of the hottest shows of the year, and we're still not completely over it. Fans of the show will appreciate the significance of these sweet words. Plus, this doormat is on sale right now for 40% off. It's a great time to shop!
Agatha All Along Sweatshirt
You can't mention WandaVision without mentioning the best part of the show. This super comfy and cute "Agatha All Along" sweatshirt will have you singing the song on repeat.
Urban Decay x Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
This Eternals-inspired eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay comes in features a variety of eyeshadows in matte and shimmer finishes. The packaging is also really neat and makes for a great collector's item. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off!
Marvel Logo Pin
This pin featuring the iconic Marvel logo is made even better with images of Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk. It's a great little stocking stuffer idea!
Marvel Comics: Cooking with Deadpool by Marc Sumerak
Now you can make Deadpool's famous chimichangas from the comfort of your own kitchen. This cookbook features over 60 recipes and hilarious commentary from the Merc with a Mouth. This is one cookbook you'll actually want to read cover-to-cover.
Marvel Toybox Iron Man Hall of Armor Play Set
This awesome play set features Tony Stark's Hall of Armor that can be closed and turned into a carrying case. It comes with an Iron Man action figure and ten armor pieces that kids can mix and match to create a suit of their own.
Marvel Sweatshirt
You can't go wrong with a classic sweatshirt featuring the Marvel logo. You can choose between three colors and Etsy shoppers love how soft, comfy and cute they are. These definitely belong in every Marvel fan's closet.
Loki Miss Minutes Plush
Hey y'all! We all know by now that Miss Minutes isn't all sunshine and rainbows, but you can't deny this plush toy is super cute.
EVO IRM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush
This innovative rechargeable toothbrush from EVO has Tony Stark's stamp of approval. It has four modes (standard, whitening, sensitive, and deep clean), features an ergonomic design, a cleaning power of 40,000 vibrations per minute, and built-in brush memory so it remembers the settings you used last. The Iron Man design makes it extra cool.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blaster Toy by Hasbro
Kids will have a lot of fun channeling their inner Shang-Chi with this blaster ring toy from Hasbro. Like Shang, they'll be an Avenger in no time.
LEGO Daily Bugle 76178 – Spider-Man
This jaw dropping Lego set of a highly detailed Daily Bugle is one every Spider-Man fan will be wanting this year. It comes with 3,772 pieces including 25 mini figures of Spider-Man, Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Venom, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin and more. The possibilities are endless with this!
Avengers Thanos Naughty List Ugly Christmas Crew Sweatshirt
This Thanos sweatshirt is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. Gift this to a Marvel fan and they're sure to get a kick out of it.
Marvel Hawkeye Rogers The Musical Poster T-Shirt
Clint Barton may not have appreciated Rogers: The Musical, but we sure did. This poster shirt from Amazon is a must-have for fans of Hawkeye on Disney+.
