The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Marvel Fans in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for a Marvel super fan this holiday season but need some help on what to get? Don't worry, we're here to guide you in the right direction. We've rounded up all the best gifts for Marvel fans in 2021. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for every superhero lover on your list.

If you're shopping for a Spider-Man fan, you're in luck. With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out later this month, there's no shortage of goodies out there right now. For instance, this table lamp from Target is a fun decorative piece that would look great on any desk. We're also really loving this new collection of crewneck sweatshirts from the latest movie, that not only support Spider-Man but Peter Parker as well.

Our favorite gift this year? Corkcicle's limited edition three-piece set of stemless mugs featuring designs inspired by your favorite characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So cool!

We've rounded up the best gifts to give Marvel fans this year. Check those out below.