Joe Biden to Make First Late Night Appearance as President on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Joe Biden will join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Friday, Dec. 10.

Jimmy Fallon is about to have one very special guest on The Tonight Show.

President Joe Biden is set to appear on the Friday, Dec. 10, episode of the NBC talk show. The interview will be the Commander-in-Chief's first late night appearance since taking office in January as the 46th president of the United States.

Fallon, 47, first shared the exciting news to thunderous applause on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. His announcement was later posted to The Tonight's Show's Twitter page.

"Wow!" Fallon remarked in the clip.

Biden's sit-down with Fallon will be a virtual one, a spokesperson for the White House told Deadline. Still, the appearance will also be the first time a sitting president has visited a late-night talk show since 2016—when then-President Barack Obama graced the stages of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Real Time with Bill Maher and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration in Photos

Biden's scheduled Tonight Show appearance comes just weeks after another historic occasion. On Nov. 19, he temporarily transferred his powers of the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris to undergo anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy, resulting in the first time a woman has held presidential power.

It's unclear what Fallon and Biden will chat about on Friday's episode, but—given the comedian's past hilarious segments with other celebrity guests—we have a feeling that there will be laughs. 

Oh, what we'd do to see the president play a game of Box of Lies!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

