How Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra Leveled Up the "Chick Flick" With New Holiday Movie

Instagram

E!: At the same time, the movie is a buddy movie. What made you want to focus on the friendship as opposed to the romances?

Surina Jindal: We think of it as a rom-com for our friendship. We wanted to turn it on its head as much as possible. There's so many buddy comedy movies, so many rom-coms, so many "chick flicks." What can we do to make this about something other than trope-ness that other plots can fall into? And how do we want to see these characters moving forward? Would it be about Mel just getting with a guy? We didn't want to do that. We wanted very much to make it about Serena and Mel and our journey together. Keep it in line with the boldness of a strong female friendship.

E!: How much of the film was based on the truth? Were you two inspired by anything that's happened in your lives?

MC: The friendship and the characters are very much us but heightened. This all stems back from Surina and I—our real-life friendship dating back since 2011. I'm very much Type A and very much a planner, and Surina is very free-spirited and speaks her mind without hesitation. We complement each other really well and we just wanted to capitalize on that. It's very honest to us.

SJ: The one part that's super-real is the dry-humping. That is legitimately, for years, how I greet Melanie even in high, upscale social functions.

MC: Even at my wedding. She was my bridesmaid...Everyone's posing so sweetly and nicely, and she comes up to me and my photo with Surina is of her dry-humping me, and me trying to look composed.