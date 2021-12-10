The Handmaid's Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Yvonne Strahovski is in baby bliss.
The Handmaid's Tale actress announced the birth of her and husband Tim Loden's second child on Instagram Thursday, Dec. 9. She shared a photo of herself and the little one with the caption, "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo."
Yvonne revealed she was about "halfway through" her second pregnancy at The Tomorrow War's red carpet in June. At the premiere, she jokingly told E! News, "Here it is! It's been a big fat secret this whole time."
"We've been promoting the film virtually, so I've managed to not really talk about it," she continued. "So, I have a couple things to celebrate tonight."
For the past two years, her and Tim's son William has been an only child, just like her, so the actress said she was looking forward to "experiencing a family of four."
Beyond expanding their family, she shared that she's looking forward to "watching their personalities come alive," adding, "It's just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids."
Yvonne and Tim, who she married in the summer of 2017, welcomed their first child in October 2018. "My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," she wrote at the time. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"
The actress occasionally shares a glimpse into her life with William and Tim. In July, she posted a photo with her son as they enjoyed a day on the beach, captioning the sweet pic, "Scored a smooch #readyfortheweekend."
Now, with the addition of baby No. 2, Yvonne has even more smooches to look forward to!