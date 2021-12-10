You Won't Believe Your Eyes With These Celebrity Look-Alikes Nailing the Latest TikTok Trend

POV: You're reading this article looking for the most uncanny celeb look-alikes.

TikTok has been buzzing as users participate in the latest online trend, showing off their physical similarities to Hollywood's biggest stars. The users give their best celebrity impressions as if they were trying to unlock the actors' iPhones with facial recognition.

"POV: you have Scarlett [Johansson's] phone but you need Face ID," user @mimisskate wrote before applying a beauty mark to her face and giving her best ScarJo pout.

Other users have been strutting their stuff while impersonating Mariah Carey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Victoria Pedretti and more of our onscreen icons. Given their spot-on impersonations, TikTok users have no doubt they'd be able to go unnoticed by Apple's face recognition (if it wasn't illegal and all).

"You could 100% get into his phone," one person joked after user @pak.the.pebble gave his best smolder just like The Rock. "Literally her twin," another wrote when @raeganvenduyne gave a sad stare as Victoria's You character Love Quinn.