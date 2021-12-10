There's Hawkeye Drama for Florence Pugh On and Off Screen

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

Posting certain content will get you blocked from Instagram—even if you are an Oscar-nominated actress.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Florence Pugh seemingly shared photos on Instagram of her performance on the Disney+ series Hawkeye before the episode, "Partners, Am I Right?," streamed. Fans were supposedly complaining about the spoiler of her reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena—which is a huge no-no in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The original post remains up and ​is captioned: "…She's here."

"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are," the Black Widow actress said on her Instagram story in response to the situation. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching."