There's Hawkeye Drama for Florence Pugh On and Off Screen

Posting certain content will get you blocked from Instagram—even if you are an Oscar-nominated actress.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Florence Pugh seemingly shared photos on Instagram of her performance on the Disney+ series Hawkeye before the episode, "Partners, Am I Right?," streamed. Fans were supposedly complaining about the spoiler of her reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena—which is a huge no-no in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The original post remains up and is captioned: "…She's here."
"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are," the Black Widow actress said on her Instagram story in response to the situation. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching."
Pugh's social media update came right after she posted a different story of a match from Hawkeye. In the Instagram post, like a kid watching their favorite show, she did an enthusiastic play-by-pay of the scene. "Get it, get it! Go Hailey!!!!" she declared as the scene played out.
She also added to her story an image of Hailee Steinfeld and wrote, "@haileesteinfeld being the ultimate best friend through high and low…," as well as a pic of Jeremy Renner. She added, "@jeremyrenner great hair babe."
The now–public episode features Hawkeye shooting an arrow at Yelena who quickly catches it with one hand and says with a smile, "HI!" The two grab at each other and bitterly wrestle as arrows sling. Of course, the drama doesn't stop here for Yelena and Hawkeye, as the pair are seen fighting in a new teaser released by Marvel.
In fact, Pugh's character even declares, "I'm here to kill you, Clint Barton."
For those who need a refresher, in a post-credits scene for Black Widow, Yelena is led to believe that Natasha (Scarlett Johansson)'s death is Clint's fault.
See the action-packed teaser for yourself in the footage above.
New episodes of Hawkeye arrive Wednesdays on Disney+.