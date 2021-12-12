E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chrishell Stause, Sarah Hyland and Laverne Cox all debuted new hairstyles at E!'s People's Choice Awards, while Mike "The Situation" went blonde.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 12, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairPeople's Choice AwardsCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentTransformation
Watch: Chrishell Stause - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

And the award for best transformation goes to...

Surprising hair changes was one of the biggest trends on the red carpet at E!'s People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, with Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox debuting a new hue, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause made headlines for her suddenly brunette locks and Sarah Hyland rocked a "Little Paris Doll" look.

Of course, other stars shared their transformations elsewhere, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino rocking a bleach blonde buzzcut perfect for fistbumping and Billie Eilish said goodbye to her platinum locks for darker tresses. Oh, and Lily Collins got bangs ahead of Emily in Paris' highly anticipated return. Oh mon dieu!

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red gown while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where the Selling Sunset star debuted another jaw-dropping
haircut: bangs.

"Needed a change!" Stause captioned a Dec. 7 Instagram post, revealing that it was actually a wig. 

And thank you @hairbybradleyleake for taking me to the dark side. Swipe to see how we got there," she wrote, referring to a photo of hair pieces on the floor. "Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point. But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually. Thank you for all the sweet comments! Always fun to change it up!"

The decision to try out the dark side was inspired by her red Genny dress, Stause's hairstylist Bradley Leake exclusively told E! News.

"We based the hair color change around Chrishell's sleek red dress and so we decided to change it up and go for something a little sultry/sexy and darker but still soft," Leake explained. "We always base the glam around the outfit for the night and unanimously agreed going darker without being harsh."

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

A hair color fit for a red carpet queen!

To make her debut as the host of E!'s Live From E! at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, the Orange Is the New Black star rocked a purple updo that perfectly matched her regal purple feathered dress. Plus, Cox's look even coordinated with the big event's carpet, which was also a majestic tone. Clearly, she understood the assignment!

But that wasn't the only hair color Cox sported that night, switching to blonde locks to introduce H.E.R.'s musical performance. 

Instagram
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Hey, we've definitely got a situation here!

The Jersey Shore alum revealed he bleached his signature dark hair blonde in an Instagram post on Dec. 4, just a few days after celebrating six years of sobriety.

"Blondes have more fun," the reality star captioned a photo with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and their 6-month-old son, Romeo Reign.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family alum showed up to the People's Choice Awards red carpet with a brand new haircut and stylish ensemble that had everyone buzzing with excitement.

She revealed her chic French bob at the show on Dec. 7. For her dress, she went with a Vera Wang ensemble, telling Laverne Cox that she chose that specific look because, as she put it, "Mama wants to be a tiny little Paris doll."

Sarah teased her fresh cut ahead of the PCAs with a sneak peek on Instagram. "I did a thing today," she wrote, along with the haircut emoji. 

Per usual, her Bachelor Nation fiancé Wells Adams was by her side on the carpet, just days after they took a surprise trip to Big Sur, Calif. to celebrate her birthday.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

Out with the old, in with the new!

As the New Year slowly approaches, the 19-year-old Grammy winner is getting ready for a fresh start by going back to her dark roots after rocking platinum blonde locks for several months. Eilish shared a photo of her brunette 'do on Instagram, writing, "Miss me?" And on her Instagram Story, the "Bad Guy" singer added a photo of just her bangs, teasing fans with the caption: "guess what."

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

It's fitting that Collins plays a savvy social media guru and marketing executive in her hit Netflix series Emily in Paris because her latest look has has us ready to book our next hair appointment. On Nov. 29, Collins debuted a très chic hairstyle on Instagram: Bangs. And no, they're not clip-ins.

"New bangs, old habits," the 32-year-old star began her message, alongside a photo of herself with Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park. "Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day."

It's safe to say that Collins was loving her makeover. In a separate Instagram post, the Love, Rosie actress shared a close-up shot of her fringe and even struck a pose on a balcony to show off her new look. She cheekily captioned her post, "Bangin.'"

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder is ending 2021 with a chop.

Alba showed off her freshly cut and fun bob in a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4, captioning the set, "P.S. you already know this mama is ready for somethin' special when the winged eyeliner comes on."

The 40-year-old actress' signature brunette tresses are now chin-length, with actress Lauren Giraldo commenting, "U rock a bobcut like no other."

Leslie Mann wrote, "I love your hair!", while celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder gushed, "love the short hair so much Jess."

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Showcase Swimsuits and Evening Gowns

3

Christine Quinn Talks "Hurtful" Selling Sunset Portrayal

4

Scott Peterson's Sister Reacts to His Resentencing to Life in Prison

5
Exclusive

John Legend's Holiday Plans With Chrissy Teigen Have Us Craving Family

Latest News

Miranda Cosgrove Relates to Jennette McCurdy’s Decision to Quit Acting

20 Gifts for True Crime Fans

Stuart Weitzman’s Iconic Boots Are an Extra 40% Off for a Limited Time

Exclusive

John Legend's Holiday Plans With Chrissy Teigen Have Us Craving Family

20 Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in 2021

Exclusive

14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week