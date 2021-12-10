Scott Peterson's Sister Speaks Out After He's Resentenced to Life in Prison

Scott Peterson's sister, Anne Bird, believes "justice has been served" by having him taken off death row and resentenced to life in prison for the 2002 murders of pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner.

Scott, who has maintained his innocence, had originally been sentenced to die by lethal injection in 2005. In 2020, the California Supreme Court reversed his death sentence due to problems with jury selection. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, a judge resentenced Scott, 49, to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for killing Laci and 15 years to life in prison for the murder of their unborn baby.

"While I do not agree with the death penalty, justice has been served and just punishment is in place and should stand," Bird, 56, said on a public Zoom call with powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday, Dec. 9. "Scott should remain in prison for the rest of his life and there is no excuse for murder. I stand by my comments, both past and present. I hope that someday, all who are attached to this heartbreaking and horrific history can find some peace."