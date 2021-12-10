Peloton Responds to the Role Their Bikes Played in the And Just Like That Death

Watch : "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

We're not over the tragic end to Mr. Big's "better-than-the-gym workout."

HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., arrived on Dec. 9, and with it came a storyline no one was prepared for: the death of Mr. Big. Now, Peloton's cardiologist, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, is addressing his fatal heart attack.

In the first episode of the series, Mr. Big suffers a fatal heart attack after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride and getting a shoutout from his favorite instructor, Allegra. Later on, in the second episode, Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), mentions that Big had heart problems, but Miranda explains that his cardiologist signed off on him doing the workout.

And while Mr. Big's cardiologist may have given him the A-OK, Peloton's cardiologist is giving a big "thumbs down" to his "extravagant lifestyle."

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Steinbaum. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle— including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6."

She continued, "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

So, you're saying we should cut out our nightly cheeseburger, large fry and cosmopolitan? Got it.