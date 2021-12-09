Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Making False Police Reports About Attack

The verdict is in for Jussie Smollett's criminal trial.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Cook County Circuit Court announced a jury found the former Empire actor guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct for making false police reports. The five charges come after he told investigators in January 2019 that he was the victim of an alleged hate crime and battery.
He was found not guilty on the sixth count, which accused him of making a false police report that he was a victim of an aggravated battery.
The verdict came a day after the jury was sent to deliberation on Wednesday, Dec. 8, following a week of testimonies—including one from Smollett himself.
Throughout the trial, Smollett's legal team denied prosecutors' allegations that the 39-year-old star, who is Black and openly gay, paid two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, $3,500 to stage a hate crime to gain public sympathy.
Both brothers testified on the stand during the trial that they were paid to stage a hoax attack. Meanwhile, Smollett said in his testimony that he paid Abimbola for training and fitness advice.
When asked by his attorney if he's ever "planned a hoax," Smollett replied, "Never in my life."
During the trial, Smollett also testified that he met Abimbola at the club during season four of Empire and said the two had a sexual relationship, which Abimbola denied in his own testimony.
In January 2019, Smollett told authorities that two masked men threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, as well as a statement of support for then-President Donald Trump, during an alleged incident in Chicago. He was arrested a month later amid police skepticism about his account.
A grand jury initially indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, but local prosecutors dropped all of the charges that March.
Following a five-month investigation from a special prosecutor, Smollett was indicted again in February 2020. Prosecutors alleged he made four separate false reports to Chicago police related to being the victim of a hate crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Since his first indictment, Smollett has largely stayed away from the Hollywood scene. He was dropped from Empire in 2019 and the show ended its six season run a year later.
E! News has reached out to Smollett's attorneys, the prosecutors and the Osundairo brothers' attorney for comment.