Tinsley Mortimer’s Amazon Picks Are Pawfect Gifts for Pets & People

There is just so much to love about shopping on Amazon, from the great prices, to the Prime shipping, to the ever-expanding collection of products. If you need a little help to narrow down your shopping, just head to the Amazon 4-Star shop, which is a highly curated selection of products with ratings of four stars and above. Of course, you can shop for 4-star products online, but there are also physical stores in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Tinsley Mortimer attended the Pawlidays Pet Portraits Event at the New York location with her beloved dogs Strawberry and Shortcake on December 9. The ongoing activation continues to December 12 with free holiday photo sessions for you and your beloved pets. Tinsley talked to E! News about the event, her love for Amazon, and of course she shared some shopping recommendations with us.
E!: What do you like about shopping at Amazon?
TM: I feel like it's like it's changed my life so much. I buy everything on Amazon and it's just so nice that I can just think "I need this" and immediately place an order. I think about it, I need it, I order it, it comes. It's just that simple. It almost feels like a present, even though I am paying for it. It's just so easy. I have no idea how life was before Amazon. I don't even think I can imagine that. The 4-star section of the website and the physical 4-Star store do the heavy lifting for you because you already know that these products have been vetted. I'm going to have perfect presents to give people because all the hard work has been done for me. The Amazon 4-Star Shop stuff is just amazing because they just put it all together for you.
E!: Tell me about the Pawlidays Pet Portraits Event.
TM: I am so excited for my holiday portraits and I am so happy that Amazon 4-Star is doing this in its stores. It's so great to be able to do this with my babies. I rescued them from China. They are my world. They are the sweetest, most loving. I look at them and don't even think they're real sometimes because they're just so good. I'm so excited to be all decked out. I'm actually making some of the dresses tonight. I actually buy dresses on Amazon and then I buy other things on Amazon like beading and tulle to sew in to make the dresses a little more spectacular, more customized, and more couture.
E!: What are some pet items that you get from Amazon on a regular basis?
TM: Absolutely. Every month, I buy their food on Amazon. I buy Stella and Chewy's Venison and Lamb Mix, these little patties that you can crumble up in a bowl. And, of course, I get their Wee-Wee pads on Amazon too. I buy all of their little dog dresses on Amazon and then I trick them out with other Amazon products like ribbons, sequins, and sparkles.
Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Dinner Patties
This dog food is minimally processed and all natural. All of the ingredients are responsibly sourced and every Stella and Chewy recipe is free of hormones, antibiotics, grains, and fillers. This one has 7,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads- 100 Count
This set includes 100 regular size, standard absorbency pee pads for dogs. This is a very reliable product with 111,100+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
E!: What are some dog essentials that you recommend for fellow pet owners?
TM: I buy these dog toys on Amazon that are the best dog toys ever. They are natural rubber dog toys. They're shaped like soccer balls and little eggs with eyelashes and they are so cute. I cannot tell you how amazing these are for dogs. Your dogs will go by themselves and play for hours. It's just so amazing.
I got their Puppia dog harnesses from Amazon, which are amazing. These harnesses are so trustworthy. I want them to be in a harness instead of just a collar and leash. The harnesses are so great because you can easily wash them too. They can sleep in them too.
Lucas b Natural Dog Toys Set of 2 Extra Small Soccer Balls- Soft, Squeaky Dog Toys, Natural Rubber
These dog toys are handmade and hand-painted in Morocco by Lanco, a family-owned business based in Spain that's been manufacturing safe, fun toys for dogs and children since 1952. These toys are non-toxic and there are no harmful chemicals like BPA, lead, or phthalates.
Lucas b Natural Dog Toys Set of 4 Eggs- Squeaky Dog Toys
These dog toys are also from Lanco, which means they are non-toxic and chemical-free. They are extra small, which makes them great for puppies and smaller dog breeds like Pomeranians and Yorkies.
Puppia Soft Dog Harness No Choke Over-The-Head Triple Layered Breathable Mesh Adjustable Chest Belt and Quick-Release Buckle
These dog harnesses come in 15 different colors and six different sizes. These will keep your pets feeling secure and comfortable all day long. These harnesses have 12,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Tinsley shared additional Amazon gift picks for people and pets with E! News, which were all very budget-friendly.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
E!: What's your go-to gift pick from Amazon?
TM: A one step blow dryer brush from Revlon. I can never just do a typical blowout on my own. If I'm going to go out, I would just go to a salon and get it blown out. With this, I can do it myself. This is the coolest thing ever. I mean everybody that's ever gotten it is like obsessed.
This brush has seven colors to choose from and Tinsley isn't the only one who loves it. This brush has 262,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
"For me, Batiste Dry Shampoo is really a game changer. It's totally affordable too. It's amazing. I have it with me now," Tinsley told E! News. This dry shampoo has 10,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping
Tinsley divulged, "There's a pillow I can't live without. I travel with my pillow. I'm really allergic to down. There's a pillow by Casper that's so amazing. People don't really think about a pillow for gifts, but it's really one of the most important things that you should own in your life. It's such a great present that people don't even think to ask for, but I am always talking about it. I am constantly telling people for free how much I love this pillow. It's such a game changer and it's really important to have a good pillow for your neck support."
This pillow has 4,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
STMT D.I.Y. Bath Bombs Kit
If you enjoy bath bombs and DIY, this Tinsley recommendation is for you. This set has everything you need to create five bath bombs. The kid has one bottle of dried rosebuds, coconut oil, a round metal mold, baking soda, five bath bomb mixtures, six bags of mica powder, essential oil droppers, body glitter, and easy-to-follow instructions.
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens - A Dodgeball Card Game
This is the world's first dodgeball card game, which is just what you need for an upcoming gathering with family and friends. This game is great for two to six players ages seven and up. You only need fifteen minutes to play. There's also an outdoor edition. Tinsley isn't the only one who enjoys this game. It has 19,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest
This book embraces pursuing purpose over passion, seeing the wisdom in daily routine, and you just might end up thinking "this idea changed my life" when you finish reading this suggested read from Tinsley.
This book has 2,800+ five-star Amazon reviews
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound- Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toys
Tinsley recommends this puzzle for dogs. It's a great way to keep your dogs occupied and it also helps reduce anxiety and redirect destructive behavior. Dogs can flip, lift, and slide to find the hidden treats in the puzzle's compartments.
This product has 39,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Petstages Dog Chew Toys– Safe and Long Lasting Chewable Sticks
This dog chew stick is made fro ma blend of natural wood fiber and safe synthetic materials that mimic the texture and taste of real wood. This one has the Tinsley seal of approval and 23,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
