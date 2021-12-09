Matt James Shares His Top Holiday Gift Ideas from Lululemon

We included these products chosen by Matt James because we think you'll like his picks. Matt is a Lululemon Ambassador. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The countdown is on to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

If you're struggling to secure a fool-proof present for your mom, sibling or significant other, a.k.a. the hardest people to shop for regardless of the holiday, look no further than Matt James' Lululemon gift guide!

Recently, the Bachelor star hosted a Lululemon Instagram live to share his favorite styles from the activewear brand, and he sold us on just about everything. Whether the recipient is a pro athlete or is hoping to be more active come the new year, Matt's picks will help you stop sweating about holiday shopping and give you more time to focus on breaking a sweat in the gym or on a running trail.

From cozy sweatshirts and insulated long jackets to bike shorts and leggings, scroll below to shop the Lululemon ambassador's gift ideas!