Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy King Speaks Out About "Justice" After His Conviction

TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Amy King is expressing gratitude after Josh Duggar was convicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Josh's cousin spoke out on Twitter Thursday, Dec. 9, writing, "May the juror's and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them. May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time."

"May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward," she added in a separate tweet. "Justice has been served."

Amy's mother, Deanna Duggar, is one of Jim Bob Duggar's sisters, and raised the 35-year-old outside of the fundamentalist church.

Josh is currently in custody and awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines up to $250,000 for each count.