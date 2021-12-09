Watch The Rise of Magic Johnson in HBO's New Winning Time Teaser

Watch : Trevor Jackson's Take on LeBron James' Move to the Lakers

This teaser will have you saying, "ball is life!"

It's showtime, baby! On Dec. 9, HBO Max released the first teaser for their new series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, premiering in March 2022. The NBA-centered drama series follows the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

The clip starts off with Lakers owner, Jerry Buss, played by John C. Reilly, waking up one morning and deciding to buy a basketball team. "There's two things in this world that make me believe in God. It's sex and basketball," Buss says in the trailer. "I'm about to buy a team."

Buss continues, "I want to build something special, a real dynasty. But I need a partner."

And the rest, as we know, is history as the Lakers select Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as "the first pick of the 1979 NBA draft" leading to five NBA titles for the franchise.

"With me, it's going to be exciting," Johnson says in the clip with a smile.

Imagine waking up and buying a basketball team? All we do is wake up and decide to buy Starbucks.