The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe: Watch Retailers Relive the Trauma of "Hitting Rock Bottom"

Watch : "The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe": Exclusive Sneak Peek

As many may wonder: How did this happen?!

Discovery+'s true crime documentary The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe, premiering Monday, Dec. 13, examines the cult-like marketing company behind direct-to-consumer apparel brand LuLaRoe. The film partners with BuzzFeed Studios and journalist Stephanie McNeal to investigate what really led to the downfall of the multi-million dollar brand.

"With LuLaRoe, there's no safety net," business coach and entrepreneur Vivian Kaye explains in an exclusive sneak peek. "There's nothing to save you when your 'business' goes wrong because you aren't a business. You're a retailer for another company, and if they fail, they'll get protected. But you are ass out."

One former representative recalls being "in a jam" and not able to pay her bills. "We were behind on the house payments, plus we had 11 kids," she reflects. "So it had just become desperation. I pretty much hit rock bottom and said 'I can't.'"