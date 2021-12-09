Succession's Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong's "Different" Approach to Acting

Talk about sisterly love.
On Dec. 5, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong for the New Yorker, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would appreciate—all or nothing.
The profile included quotes and details about Strong's dedication to playing Kendall Roy, and how this led to real life pain—not just the emotional kind we last saw his character in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father. Saying that Strong has sustained injuries for the role including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another.
As if that isn't proof enough of Jeremy's intensity, Schulman, interviewed cast members who express trepidation when it comes to their co-star's methodology.
But Sarah Snook, who plays Kendall's sister Shiv, only had nice things to say.
When asked about her co-star on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on Dec. 8 the actress said, "Jeremy is great. He is a very singular, unique person and actor and he works in a different way than other people. We all work in different ways. We all have a different process."
The kind words came after Kieran Culkin, said in the New Yorker, that Strong's method of acting "might be something that helps him," but in scenes together, "I can tell you that it doesn't help me."
Strong's intense nature during filming also had Brian Cox concerned. "The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous," Cox said. "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."
Even Strong acknowledged that he might come across as "difficult" to his co-stars, though he said, "Sometimes there must even be room for necessary roughness."
While Succession fans are impressed by any kind of high stakes storylines, one Hollywood A-lister had a different opinion. Jessica Chastain, who co-starred with Strong in Zero Dark Thirty, tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 7, "Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don't believe everything you read folks."
She added, "Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it."
See if Strong's hard work pays off when the season finale of Succession airs on Sunday, Dec. 12.