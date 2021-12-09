E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Succession's Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong's "Different" Approach to Acting

Succession's Sarah Snook revealed her thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s set habits after an interview dived deep into cast members real-life thoughts about the family drama.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 09, 2021 9:59 PMTags
TV
Watch: "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments

Talk about sisterly love.

On Dec. 5, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong ​for the New Yorker, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would appreciate—all or nothing.

The profile included quotes and details about Strong's dedication to playing Kendall Roy​, and how this led to real life pain—not just the emotional kind we last saw his character in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father.  Saying that Strong has sustained injuries for the role including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another.

As if that isn't proof enough​ of Jeremy's intensity, Schulman, interviewed cast members who express trepidation when it comes to their co-star's methodology. 

But Sarah Snook​, who plays Kendall's sister Shiv, only had nice things to say. 

When asked about her co-star on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on Dec. 8 the actress said, "Jeremy is great. He is a very singular, unique person and actor and he works in a different way than other people. We all work in different ways. We all have a different process."

 

 

photos
HBO's Showbiz Kids: The Biggest Revelations

The kind words came after Kieran Culkin, said in the New Yorker, that Strong's method of acting "might be something that helps him," but in scenes together, "I can tell you that it doesn't help me."

Strong's intense nature during filming also had Brian Cox concerned. "The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous," Cox said. "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."

HBO

Even Strong acknowledged that he might come across as "difficult" to his co-stars, though he said, "Sometimes there must even be room for necessary roughness."

While Succession fans are impressed by any kind ​of high stakes storylines, one Hollywood A-lister had a different opinion. Jessica Chastain, who co-starred with Strong in Zero Dark Thirty, tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 7, "Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don't believe everything you read folks."

She added, "Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it."

See if Strong's hard work pays off when the season finale of Succession airs on Sunday, Dec. 12.  

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles Reacts After Women's Gymnastics Leader Tom Forster Quits

2

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

And Just Like That… Kills Off a Beloved Main Character

5

Succession's Sarah Snook on Jeremy Strong's "Different" Acting

Latest News

Succession's Sarah Snook on Jeremy Strong's "Different" Acting

Olivia Rodrigo’s Future on High School Musical Revealed

Sienna Miller Settles Claim Against UK Tabloid

Hailey Bieber Shares the "Spicy” NSFW Theme of Her Bachelorette Party

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Weighs In on Potential Season 6

Watch Kelly Clarkson Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview

Tracy Tutor Shares What's In Her Bag