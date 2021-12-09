Olivia Rodrigo’s Future on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Revealed

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Olivia Rodrigo has signed up for another semester of drama club.

After the 18-year-old performer's debut album SOUR catapulted her into A-list fame, fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wondered what this meant for her future on the Disney+ show. But, thanks to a Dec. 9 Time article, we can happily announce that Rodrigo and her character Nini she will be back on our small screens soon.

In the article, which named the Grammy nominee as Entertainer of the Year for 2021, it was confirmed that Rodrigo was returning for season three, which begins production in January.

The "Drivers License" singer's return was initially not determined due to a busy schedule, including a highly anticipated tour. Nonetheless, she's committed to continuing on with HSM:TM:TS.

Rodrigo has lots to celebrate these days and she seems happy about. When nominations came out on Nov. 23 for the GRAMMYs, she took to social media to give gratitude for her seven nods.