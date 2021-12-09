Sienna Miller Settles Claim Against Publisher of British Tabloid After Alleged Pregnancy Leak

Watch : Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid

Despite her hopes to go to trial, Sienna Miller's claim against the publisher of The Sun has reportedly been settled.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, BBC News reported the 39-year-old actress was paid a financial settlement after taking legal action against the British tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers. According to the report, she alleged in a statement read by her lawyer in court that her private medical information was obtained and The Sun subsequently leaked her pregnancy.

Miller criticized the outlet in a statement she read outside of court in London on Thursday. She alleged that the publication exhibited "disgraceful behavior" by publishing her pregnancy news during the "most vulnerable moment of my life."

E! News has reached out to Miller's rep and The Sun for comment and has not heard back. According to the BBC, News Group Newspapers has not admitted liability and denies any unlawful gathering of information happened at The Sun. In 2011, Miller reportedly accepted £100,000 in a settlement and received an apology after information from her voicemail was used to publish articles in the now-defunct News of the World, which was also published by News Group Newspapers.