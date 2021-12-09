E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Hailey Bieber Reveals the "Spicy" NSFW Details Behind Her Bachelorette Party

While having high tea with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her YouTube channel, Hailey Bieber shared the "spicy" and very NSFW theme of her 2019 bachelorette party. Find out below.

Hailey Bieber is officially bringing the heat with the "spicy" details from her 2019 bachelorette party.  

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 25-year-old model sat down for high tea with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as part of her recurring segment "Who's in My Bathroom?" on her YouTube channel.

In addition to catching up while munching on finger sandwiches, the two models participated in a challenge that required them to create bouquets for three major events: a funeral, a backyard barbecue and a bachelorette party.  

As the two began arranging their bouquets for the bachelorette party, they debated whether the parties were more of a "romantic" or "kinky" occasion. "It's spicy on bachelorette parties," Hailey said. "My bachelorette party was like penis everything. It was like dick straws." 

"So mature," Rosie quipped while smiling. "Classy." 

When asked where she went for her bachelorette party, Hailey explained that she "was already married for like a year" prior to marrying her husband Justin Bieber for a second time in South Carolina in 2019.  

Hearing that Hailey was already married to Justin before her phallic-filled bachelorette party made Rosie promptly burst into laughter, adding, "You already had the dick."

Hailey quickly joined in as well, laughing as she agreed, "I already had the dick!"  

But who supplied the NSFW memorabilia for the event? None other than Hailey's close friend Kendall Jenner, who planned the event and bought a variety of hilarious gifts so that they could properly celebrate that night. 

"Kendall visited the Hustler store where she purchased lots of fun sex toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie and a veil for Hailey to wear," an insider told E! News in 2019. The source also shared that penis cups, straws and a penis piñata were also purchased. 

The bride-to-be's night out was held in Los Angeles with her close friends—Kendall, Maeve ReillyKelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee—all in attendance.

According to the insider, the dirty gifts were a big hit with the bridal party.

"They went wild eating the candy necklaces and sipping their drinks from the straws. There was lots of screaming and giggling," the source said. "When Hailey saw everything, she was dying laughing and got a big kick out of it all. It was the classic bachelorette party with all the fun props and silly toys. Hailey wasn't shy and got right to it playing with everything and posing for photos."

