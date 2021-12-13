How to Watch the 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Livestream

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

As the year winds down, the 79th annual Golden Globe nominations are closing it out with a bang.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the list of nominees for one of television and film's biggest nights on Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT. Viewers can tune into the livestream from the Golden Globes' website directly, as well as through the award show's social media channels, including its YouTube account.

As for the actual ceremony itself, the 79th annual Golden Globes will kick things off in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. However, there will be some changes this time around. While the prominent night will still take place, NBC previously announced it will not televise the ceremony. The decision came after the HFPA faced backlash once it was revealed that there were no Black members within its 87-member voter group.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has "completely overhauled its bylaws," the organization stated on its website, and admitted its largest and most diverse class of voters to date, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.